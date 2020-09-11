With effect from September 14, 2020, the unit rights in H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 28, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: HDW UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014855094 Order book ID: 203339 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 14, 2020, the paid subscription units in H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: HDW BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014855102 Order book ID: 203340 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB