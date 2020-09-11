BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
London, September 11
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|BH Macro Ltd
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, England
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|N/A
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|N/A
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|10th September 2020
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|11th September 2020
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|20.05%
|20.05%
|23,667,658
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|19.99%
|19.99%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1NP5142 Sterling Shares
|4,328,308
|18.29%
GG00B1NPGV15 US Dollar Shares
|417,513
|1.76%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|4,745,821
|20.05%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
|19.22%
|19.22%
|Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited
|0.83%
|0.83%
|10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|N/A
|The number and % of voting rights held
|N/A
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|N/A
|11. Additional informationxvi
|Place of completion
|London, England
|Date of completion
|11th September 2020
