

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said its REYVOW showed superiority over placebo in all gated endpoints in a recently completed phase 3 study CENTURION. REYVOW (lasmiditan) C-V demonstrated pain freedom from migraine attacks at 60 minutes and up to 48 hours. It showed significant therapeutic gains of 17-21% for pain freedom at 2 hours. Observed safety findings in the study were generally consistent with those seen in previous REYVOW trials, the company said.



Mark Mintun, vice president of pain and neurodegeneration, Eli Lilly, said: 'We are delighted that REYVOW met all 18 patient-centric endpoints. These new clinical insights into REYVOW's efficacy should enable healthcare providers to have more meaningful conversations with people with migraine who seek freedom from their painful attacks.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de