

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sharp Corp.(SHCAY.PK) announced Friday that it has won a patent infringement lawsuit for damages and injunction claims against Daimler AG in the District Court Munich I, Germany on Thursday.



The court ruled that Daimler infringes the patent in LTE standard compliant car products. An injunction was rendered after the court rejected Daimler's so-called FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory) defense.



The ruling includes a declaratory judgement that Daimler owes damages. Further, Daimler has to render account of the infringing acts. The decision shall be preliminarily enforceable on provision of an enforcement security.



The decision of the court can be appealed by Daimler. Daimler has filed a nullity action against the patent in suit before the German Federal Patent Court in Munich.



Sharp owns more than 6,000 telecommunication standard patents in the telecommunication field in over 50 countries. Sharp views its patent portfolio as a major resource for its business development, and will take necessary actions to protect its intellectual property rights.



