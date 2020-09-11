Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 10
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 10-September-2020
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|150.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|150.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
