Vienna, Austria, September 11, 2020 - AFFiRiS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel disease-modifying specific active immunotherapies (SAITs), presents clinical data for its PD01 lead candidate in Parkinson's disease at the MDS Virtual Congress 2020 taking place on September 12 - 16. The late-breaking presentation (pre-recorded video presentation, Guided Poster Tour 14) by Günther Staffler, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of AFFiRiS, shows additional clinical data from AFFiRiS' phase I clinical trial program, providing further details on the encouraging phase I results recently published by The Lancet Neurology (https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(20)30136-8).
The presentation titled "Long term safety and immunogenicity of the alpha synuclein active immunotherapeutic PD01A in patients with Parkinson's disease: a Phase I study series" reports on a first-in-man study with a novel immunotherapeutic aimed to modify disease progression in early stage PD patients. This study provides valuable data on the safety and immunogenicity of this immunotherapeutic over an extended series of studies over four years. It also reports on exploratory analyses aimed at development of a biomarker for disease progression.
The abstract of the presentation can be found at https://virtual.mdscongress.org/2020/MDS2020/fsPopup.asp?Mode=posterinfo&PosterID=305488 (Guided Poster Tour 14: Late-Breaking Abstracts 1).
