Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to present at The H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference and continues ShiftToGreen Initiative

The No. 88 Capstone Turbine ShiftToGreen IndyCar Will Be Returning To the Track for This Weekend's Honda Indy 200 Doubleheader at Mid-Ohio on NBC and NBCSN

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference that is being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine, is scheduled to present to a live virtual audience on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET.

In addition, the Company announced that it would feature their ShiftToGreen livery at the upcoming Honda Indy 200 race in Mid-Ohio and the remainder of the IndyCar season in support of its latest initiative to raise awareness for greener global energy solutions. The first race on Saturday, September 12th at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET will be featured on NBCSN, and the second race will be on Sunday, September 13th at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET on NBC. The races will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course that offers a little of everything -- elevation changes, high-speed corners, flowing corners, tight corners, a narrow (40 feet) racing ribbon, and a challenging entry to pit lane.

"I look forward to presenting to the investment community Capstone's plans to improve our adjusted EBITDA $10M year-over-year and discuss the rebound we are currently seeing in the European energy markets," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "In addition, I will provide an update on our new hydrogen product development efforts as part of our continuing ShiftToGreen energy initiative and will, of course, be cheering on young 20-year-old Colton Herta in the No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda IndyCar at this weekend's doubleheader at Mid-Ohio," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Capstone's presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/cpst/1620746. A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

Darren Jamison, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's management team are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or contact cpst@integra-ir.com

