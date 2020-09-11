Anzeige
Freitag, 11.09.2020
Breaking Covid-19 News: Auf die Plätze - fertig - Kursexplosion!?
11.09.2020
Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to present at The H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference and continues ShiftToGreen Initiative

The No. 88 Capstone Turbine ShiftToGreen IndyCar Will Be Returning To the Track for This Weekend's Honda Indy 200 Doubleheader at Mid-Ohio on NBC and NBCSN

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference that is being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine, is scheduled to present to a live virtual audience on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET.

In addition, the Company announced that it would feature their ShiftToGreen livery at the upcoming Honda Indy 200 race in Mid-Ohio and the remainder of the IndyCar season in support of its latest initiative to raise awareness for greener global energy solutions. The first race on Saturday, September 12th at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET will be featured on NBCSN, and the second race will be on Sunday, September 13th at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET on NBC. The races will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course that offers a little of everything -- elevation changes, high-speed corners, flowing corners, tight corners, a narrow (40 feet) racing ribbon, and a challenging entry to pit lane.

"I look forward to presenting to the investment community Capstone's plans to improve our adjusted EBITDA $10M year-over-year and discuss the rebound we are currently seeing in the European energy markets," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "In addition, I will provide an update on our new hydrogen product development efforts as part of our continuing ShiftToGreen energy initiative and will, of course, be cheering on young 20-year-old Colton Herta in the No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda IndyCar at this weekend's doubleheader at Mid-Ohio," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Capstone's presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/cpst/1620746. A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

Darren Jamison, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's management team are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or contact cpst@integra-ir.com

About Capstone Turbine Corporation
Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 M.W.s that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

CONTACT:
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations
Shawn M. Severson
415-226-7747
cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605709/Capstone-Turbine-to-present-at-The-HC-Wainwright-Co-Global-Investment-Conference-and-continues-ShiftToGreen-Initiative

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
