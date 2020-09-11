Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 16

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today announced that Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president and CEO, will present at the virtual 2020 H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Ms. Conte will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Jaguar presentation, please visit www.hcwevents.com to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website, where you can request a one-on-one meeting with Jaguar.

Conference Details

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Conference Dates: September 14-16, 2020

Jaguar Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Location: Virtual Conference

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to the expectation that Lisa Conte will present at the virtual 2020 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

