

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of August.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in August after advancing by 0.6 percent for two straight months. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still rose by 0.4 percent in August following a 0.6 percent increase in July. Core consumer prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

