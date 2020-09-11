

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. has added more that 120 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites today at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the United States. It also added that children age 12 years and older are eligible for testing at the more than 2,000 of its drive-thru test sites as schools are set to open across the country.



These actions are part of the healthcare company's comprehensive effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing in order to help slow the spread of the virus.



As schools are set to open, CVS has implemented a system of allowing parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to their homes. This will help in making testing for minors aged 12 to 15 years more readily available.



CVS added that parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a paediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.



Further, CVS has made efforts in recent weeks to expand its network of independent third-party lab partners to enable improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. This will result in a turnaround time of within 2 to 3 days.



These Self-swab tests are available at no cost to patients or individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register online in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.



The individuals need to stay in their cars while approaching pharmacy drive-thru window to receive the test kit and instructions will be given by a CVS Pharmacy team member, who will also observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.



CVS said the COVID-19 testing will take place in parking lots or at drive-thru windows and will not take place inside any of their retail locations. CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic locations will continue to serve customers and patients.



The company has been successfully operating large-scale COVID-19 drive-thru rapid test sites. It has administered more than three million COVID-19 tests since launching its first test site in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy location in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

