With effect from September 14, 2020, the subscription rights in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 24, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GUARD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014829859 Order book ID: 203469 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 14, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GUARD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014829867 Order book ID: 203470 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB