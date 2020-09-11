SIPPIO (and eGroup): eGroup and SIPPIO Offer Turnkey 'Voice-as-a-Service' for Microsoft Teams

SIPPIO Voice in Teams solution enables external calling natively from Microsoft Teams using Direct Routing as-a-Service (DRaaS)

MT PLEASANT, SC and ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / eGroup, a leading solutions provider and Microsoft Gold Partner known for delivering speed and certainty in both the cloud and datacenter, is proud to announce the partnership of eGroup and SIPPIO, a market leader in enabling Voice in Microsoft Teams.

SIPPIO Voice in Teams is built in Azure, which ensures it is reliable, scalable, compliant and redundant. Voice in Teams is a global, Microsoft co-sell ready, cloud solution offered by channel partners to quickly activate voice calling functionality supported by the "In Teams" Voice App for user provisioning, call routing and support.

DEPLOYED IN MINUTES

eGroup is pleased to offer SIPPIO's turnkey voice as-a-service solution to both prospects and customers. With a 100% Customer Satisfaction Score 2020, to-date, eGroup will provide white-glove service to help organizations quickly and efficiently enable the unique modern workplace practices your busines requires for Microsoft Teams. In addition, customers benefit from fast activation, 24x7 support and zero maintenance costs from their trusted voice advisor, enhancing the user experience.

'We are excited to have eGroup join our ever-growing ecosystem along with its distribution partner, SYNNEX," said SIPPIO Chief Operating Officer, Dawn-Marie Elder. "eGroup has some of the best minds in the industry and we love their can-do attitude in helping customers adopt best-of-breed products, services and technologies to maximize Microsoft365 productivity. The company's focus on security and compliance will enable customers to get the most out of voice and meetings in Microsoft Teams."

For enterprises that have business main office telephone numbers, dedicated numbers assigned to each person, voicemail, auto-attendants, call-queues, call attendants, contact center, or hundreds of other features and options, Voice in Teams is the ideal telecom solution.

"It's incredibly flexible," said eGroup Director Cloud and Managed Services, Jesus Shelby.

"Unlike a traditional service, where you have to go out deploy all of the equipment, get carrier contracts, get your phones out-deploy those, manage all of the equipment, whereas here, you really don't have any of that with this cloud service. The benefit is having everything hosted and managed for you."

Important to note, is that for businesses with existing long-term contract local telecom services contracts, Microsoft has designed a large amount of flexibility to enable all or partial call control in Office365.

ABOUT SIPPIO

SIPPIO, headquartered in the Annapolis, USA, is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of Voice in Teams globally. As a Microsoft co-sell partner, SIPPIO provides automation and carrier services to enable Direct Routing as a Service in Teams. Voice in Teams activates in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services and scales to your business needs in over 70 countries to enhance communication, collaboration and unify the modern workplace experience.

For additional information, visit www.SIPPIO.io.

ABOUT EGROUP

With over 20 years of experience, and a comprehensive solutions portfolio, eGroup delivers results for over 300 customers nationwide. Our team enables your business by focusing on what makes your business successful. We align your technology with our solutions, services, and support to make your business more productive, efficient, and competitive which allows you to focus on your customers and business goals.

Visit us at www.egroup-us.com

