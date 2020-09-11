Anzeige
11.09.2020 | 16:10
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 11

FirstGroup plc

11 September 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 353 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 September 2020 at a price of £0.42411 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 46 Matching Shares were also awarded to Ryan Mangold. This was as a result of Ryan's joining the Company's SIP, known as Buy As You Earn, which is an all-employee share plan. These notifications will be done on a monthly basis.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Kemi Waterton-Zhou

Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.42411


£0.00		353


46
d)Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price



353

£149.71



46

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction10/09/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
© 2020 PR Newswire
