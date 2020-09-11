Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Implantica AG, company registration number FL-0002629889-3, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Implantica AG, applies for admission to trading of its SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be September 21, 2020. As per today's date the company has a total of 33,750,000 A shares and 56,250,000 B shares. Shares Short name: IMP A SDB -------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 53,211,537 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014855029 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203441 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: FL-0002629889-3 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.