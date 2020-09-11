Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-09-17

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2025-09-17

5535

SE0013358413 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18

579

SE0012193621 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500

2024-12-03 1589 SE0011643386 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2025-06-18 195 SE0013546066 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18 2412 SE0012621852 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2025-09-17 518 SE0011309244 1.25 % 400 +/- 250 2025-06-11 146 SE0013381571 0.50 % 400 +/- 250





Settlement date 2020-09-21

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 17 2020





Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5535

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 195

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 518

400 SEK million in issue 146







Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total





Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON SEP 17, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







