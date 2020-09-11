Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2020

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 1, 2020. Sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $8,800,410 as compared to $11,785,366 recorded in the third quarter of 2019. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $1,331,060 versus $2,293,141 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,160,138 as compared to $2,543,104 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.32 per share compared to $0.67 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, sales were $28,446,764 as compared to $35,567,828 for the first nine months of 2019. Income from operations was $4,879,632 versus $6,200,698 last year. Net income after taxes was $4,110,283 compared to $5,898,635 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.13 per share compared to $1.53 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first nine months of 2020 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $29,458,877 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $36,802,695 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 7.8:1. Stockholders' equity is $49,066,955 and the book value per share of common stock outstanding is $13.51.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our manufacturing plant or retail sales centers, these measures had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would adversely impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future. Since May of 2020 the Company has experienced unprecedented inflation in forest products, with no immediate relief in sight. The rapid increases have resulted in increases to our material costs. Recently, Hurricane Laura damaged some of the plants that supply the resin used in residential vinyl siding and PVC piping, which is currently threatening our supply chain. The Company is monitoring these issues daily and have adjusted our selling prices accordingly to help offset the higher costs.

The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2019 through July 2020 were down approximately 16% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still adversely affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the coronavirus or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions, continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 1, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,911,248 $ 22,533,965 Certificates of Deposit 8,192,314 10,153,575 Short-term investments 355,315 521,283 Accounts receivable - trade 713,358 1,351,838 Note receivable 49,089 83,231 Mortgage notes receivable 19,742 17,896 Inventories 10,637,620 10,616,778 Pre-owned homes, net 253,060 331,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,062,244 1,217,762 Total current assets 42,193,990 46,827,431 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,156,732 5,005,644 Pre-owned homes, net 1,271,768 808,128 Note receivable, less current portion 11,693 43,769 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 228,706 232,148 Other investments 1,710,398 1,649,273 Deferred income taxes 27,267 80,405 Operating lease right of use assets 727,180 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,761,974 3,617,974 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 55,245,995 $ 58,421,059 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 653,332 $ 1,111,216 Accrued compensation 451,891 748,626 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,172,806 2,055,952 Income taxes payable - 2,016,132 Operating lease obligation 21,381 - Customer deposits 3,091,885 3,022,818 Total current liabilities 5,391,295 8,954,744 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 787,745 - Total liabilities 6,179,040 8,954,744 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,631,196 and 3,664,070 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,693,648 10,687,662 Retained earnings 56,102,636 55,298,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 389,164 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,733,711 shares in 2020 and 1,700,837 shares in 2019 (18,265,820) (17,445,752) Total stockholders' equity 49,066,955 49,466,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,245,995 $ 58,421,059

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 1, August 3, August 1, August 3, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 8,800,410 $ 11,785,366 $ 28,446,764 $ 35,567,828 Cost of sales (6,361,500) (8,139,910) (19,980,510) (25,506,957) Gross profit 2,438,910 3,645,456 8,466,254 10,060,871 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,107,850) (1,352,315) (3,586,622) (3,860,173) Operating income 1,331,060 2,293,141 4,879,632 6,200,698 Other income (loss): Interest income 53,209 134,526 239,365 431,995 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 20,855 19,800 61,125 60,555 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 64,053 76,734 336,447 289,341 Market value of equity investment 21,475 - (159,051) - Gain on sale of assets 32,041 864,887 32,041 880,129 Miscellaneous 12,910 10,834 32,504 33,714 Total other income 204,543 1,106,781 542,431 1,695,734 Income before provision for income taxes 1,535,603 3,399,922 5,422,063 7,896,432 Income tax expense (375,465) (856,818) (1,311,780) (1,997,797) Net income 1,160,138 2,543,104 4,110,283 5,898,635 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized investment income net of tax effect - (96,120) - (40,408) Comprehensive income $ 1,160,138 $ 2,446,984 $ 4,110,283 $ 5,858,227 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,631,089 3,807,357 3,641,048 3,848,936 Diluted 3,632,420 3,808,617 3,642,397 3,850,169 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.67 $ 1.13 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.67 $ 1.13 $ 1.53

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605686/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-Its-Third-Quarter-2020