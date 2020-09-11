Cosmetic Dentistry Market worth $30.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product (Dental Implant, Dental Bridge & Crown, Orthodontic Braces, Denture, Dental Laser, Dental Handpiece, Bonding Agent, Dental Chair, CAD/CAM System, Radiology Equipment), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cosmetic Dentistry Market is expected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2020 to USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The cosmetic dentistry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics, increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets. Furthermore, development of technologically advanced solutions and increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will also propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental imaging systems, lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures, and high risks and complications associated with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Dental systems & equipment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2019

By product, the market is segmented into dental implants, bridges, crowns, veneers, braces, bonding agents, composites inlays & onlays, and dental systems & equipment. In 2019, the dental systems & equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the widespread use of instruments such as handpieces, dental chairs, and CAD/CAM technology in various cosmetic procedures. The orthodontic braces segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the near future

Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, cosmetic clinics). In 2019, the dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness on oral healthcare, and the willingness to spend on dental care. Other factors, such as the rising number of dental professionals and incidence of dental diseases, along with the growing number of tooth repair procedures conducted, will support market growth of the Asia Pacific cosmetic dentistry market.

The prominent players in this market are Henry Schein (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), and Straumann Holdings (Switzerland).

