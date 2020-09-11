From a Homeless Drug Addict to the Founder of Two 7-figure Businesses, Meet Entrepreneur and World-class Speaker, Kate Gray

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Kate Gray founded Kate C. Gray in 2019 as a means to use her experience with drugs and homelessness to create a positive impact on the world. Kate C. Gray is a consulting and mentoring service that helps entrepreneurs become successful global influencers through their businesses. Kate brought Kate C. Gray from a company with zero capital in 2017 to a 7-figure company in 2019, and had a revenue growth of 800% from 2018-2019.

One of the biggest challenges Kate Gray faced was when she was first starting out in the business world was the fact that she was not aware of the importance of planning before making decisions regarding the company. Kate quickly realized the impact that planning could make on her business's performance, which becomes apparent in her future successes. Kate was inspired to get into her niche as she believes that entrepreneurs have a unique edge in their ability to make money. She believes that entrepreneurs don't answer to anyone so therefore they have true freedom to use their businesses for positive impact. Kate wants to help entrepreneurs become rich and successful so there is an army of them with influence and impact for conscious change.

An entrepreneur's mindset is crucial to the trajectory of their business. Kate Gray believes that one's mindset is the key to unlock the world in whatever way they want to. In Kate's eyes, her mind is the center of all decisions whether or not they are related to her business. For that reason, Kate has been able to use her success and experience to help others utilize the hub of their lives and the key to their worlds. Another aspect of starting a business is fear. Without fear, Kate believes that there is no room for opportunity or growth. Tackling fear by the horns, Kate has created two businesses that have consistently reported 7-figure earnings. Kate Gray has become a worldwide leader in helping develop startup businesses reach and exceed their goals, all while leaving positive impacts on everyone she has encountered. With her mindset and ability to create and innovate, Kate believes that success is a never ending moving goal post. Without fear, a strong mindset, and the patience to push forward towards goals at all times, there is no room for complacency.

For someone who came from nothing, overcame a meth addiction, homelessness, mental health issues, and poor grades in school, Kate has become the worldwide sensation she is with one thing in mind; you can't beat someone who won't give up. With that mindset, Kate has plans for another world-class business summit with Michale Gerber and Brian Tracey by Real Success in November and a podcast launching in September. With methodologies based on psychology and behavioral economics of people's markets, Kate has shown that her approach is not part of the "cookie-cutter" businesses that make up much of today's world.

To stay up to date with Kate Gray and Kate C. Gray, follow her on Facebook or check out her website here!

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Kate Gray

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605749/From-a-Homeless-Drug-Addict-to-the-Founder-of-Two-7-figure-Businesses-Meet-Entrepreneur-and-World-class-Speaker-Kate-Gray