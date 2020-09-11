The Barber Shop Marketing Wins Big for 'Visit Addison' CVB Campaigns

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / The Barber Shop Marketing, named by Dallas Business Journal as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising Agencies in Dallas/Fort Worth in 2020, developed the creative for the Town of Addison's two winning campaigns, as awarded at the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureau's Virtual Annual Luncheon.

As part of a three-way tie for first place in COVID-19 Messaging, was Addison's Salute to Heroes flyover, where the Town of Addison and Cavanaugh Flight Museum joined forces to present a flyover that recognized first responders, essential workers and veterans. The flyover consisted of a collection of the historic warplanes from Cavanaugh's extensive collection, including a B-25, P-40 and T-6 formation, as well as a rarely seen privately owned Beechcraft Starship (one of four in the world) and the T-37 Tweet owned by the Service Air Corps. The Barber Shop Marketing thoughtfully mapped the sequences with eye-catching and straightforward information and graphics to best prepare observers for the event.

Recognized in third place for Local Awareness was Visit Addison's creative campaign supporting the restaurant industry that is a bonafide economic driver for the Town of Addison. The winning campaign was complete with social newsfeed, digital banner campaigns as well as physical banners and billboards promoting the more than 180 take-out and delivery options within the borders of Addison.

"This year has presented its own unique challenge and uncertainty due to COVID-19. There's a delicate path we must consider, especially in regard to the tourism industry; this is our opportunity to envelop goodwill and togetherness. It's incredibly important we come together as one and support the champions that keep our cities and towns running. From bolstering local businesses to community-wide celebration of teams working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe, we must endorse them," said Amy Hall Phyfer, President of The Barber Shop Marketing.

"Our partners deserve thoughtful and creative direction that aligns with not just their goals, but the state of our collective new reality. We are honored that the recognition by esteemed organizations such as the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus reaffirms that we deliver campaigns that drive results and create advocates for long-lasting support."

With the competitive edge in destination marketing, the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus empowers its members by providing premier destination organization education and resources.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, DFW Airport, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Southwest Kia, Town of Addison and Garages of Texas. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

Contact: Amy Hall Phyfer, amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605747/The-Barber-Shop-Marketing-Wins-Big-for-Visit-Addison-CVB-Campaigns