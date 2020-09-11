Connected Communications: Comanche Burger Co. Opens at Comanche Nation Casino

LAWTON, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Comanche Nation Casino has opened a new burger joint, serving 10 distinct burgers along with options to build your own. With house-made sauces and burgers to satisfy even the hungriest of diners, these gourmet burgers, sides and desserts are sure to be the newest foodie experience in the Lawton dining scene.

Located in the former Comanche Grill at Comanche Nation Casino, this grab & go style restaurant makes every item to order, ensuring the highest quality for its beef, bison and vegetarian burgers. Burgers start at just $6 with sides including shoestring fries, sidewinder fries and sweet potato fries starting at just $1.

Comanche Nation Entertainment executive chefs Anthony Nolan and Tonya Harris were inspired to create Comanche Burger Co. based on their experiences with gourmet "build your own burger" restaurants they liked.

"We wanted to bring something different to the casino," said Harris. "Something that everyone loves, and if done right could be a major success." Ten custom burgers are available in addition to a build-your-own option.

Harris and the team started by designing unique sauces and toppings that are made in-house including black pepper mayo and War Pony mustard, made with the casino's upcoming War Pony brewery.

"The War Pony Beer Burger is a signature item, with maple bacon, aged cheddar, tobacco straws (seasoned shaved onions) and black pepper mayo," said Harris. "And the breakfast burger is one of my favorites. It has an egg, bacon, onion and our signature bourbon bacon jam."

Comanche Burger Co.'s menu also includes the Atomic burger-with smoked habanero cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and tomato. A bison burger-The Bleu Cow-stands out with buffalo cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

With current COVID-19 restrictions, Comanche Burger Co. has opened with a takeout style model. "We expect to open tables for in-house dining soon, but for now our guests are encouraged to enjoy their meals as they play or simply pick them up and enjoy them from the comfort of home."

In addition to its new health and safety protocols at all of its Southwestern Oklahoma properties, Comanche Nation Entertainment's Comanche Red River Hotel & Casino also plans to reopen its Red River Grill, hotel and table games by early October. "We are listening to what our guests want, and have been working hard to re-introduce dining, table games and the hotel as soon as it is possible and safe to do so," said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment.

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche Star Casino in Walters. Its Comanche Travel Plazas and Quick Stops are located throughout Southwest Oklahoma. For more information on Comanche Nation Entertainment properties, visit www.comanchenationentertainment.com or follow the company on Facebook.

