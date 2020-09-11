Cansoft Technologies: Darryl Yasinowski Joined Cnasoft to Lead The Finance Team as CFO

Darryl Yasinowski as CFO of Cansoft Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / A believer of continuous education, Darryl has been a long-time student of and educator in both the academic and the business world. Born and raised in Saskatchewan his family roots in entrepreneurship were deeply ingrained within him from an early age. It was during his late teens when his fascination with finance and the stock market was ignited as he overheard a conversation his father and a family friend were having. From that point, began never ending journey of reading annual reports, analyzing corporate success stories and charting, by hand, price movements of individual stocks.

Following grade school, Darryl Yasinowski went on to complete his undergraduate degree in Business with a specialization in Finance and Accounting through the University of Regina, Saskatchewan. During his last year he accepted his first 'real' job as an Investment Advisor/Stockbroker with Richardson Greenshields of Canada and then later on with RBC Dominion Securities and Mackie Research Capital. His interest in academic also continued as he pursued and completed an array of Finance related programs including the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Market Technicians (CMT), Chartered Investment Manager (CIM), Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI), Financial Risk Management (FRM) and countless derivatives courses.

After several years in the retail investment advisory sector, he moved on to pursue an interest in the institutional investment portfolio management sector with some of Canada's largest insurance and banking institutions. Initially an asset/liability and equity manager of a $400 million pool of funds he consistently outperformed benchmarks and earned himself a reputation of achieving results. Keen on expanding his knowledge yet further, he later accepted an executive role as VP Capital Markets & Portfolio Manager with one of Canada's largest banking and financial institutions with responsibility for a multi-billion dollar balance sheet of equities, fixed income, currency and derivatives, while overseeing the asset/liability, pricing and risk management functions. Leading a team of professionals, Darryl once again consistently outperformed stated benchmarks.

Darryl Yasinowski

In conjunction to Darryl Yasinowski's advancing professional experiences, he had accepted an academic role as a Lecturer, Finance with the University of Regina in his early 20s, a role he continued to maintain for just over 20 years. From introductory finance courses to advanced courses in Corporate Finance, Investment Management, Financial Decision Making and Derivatives, he would bring a unique combination of experience and expertise to his classes. Having a passion for investing and trading, he was one of the original founders and executive chairman of the UR Investing Program. A program which provided students the opportunity to gain experience in the direct management of an actual portfolio of funds.

In the fall of 2019, Darryl Yasinowski went back to his entrepreneur interests and joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the fast-growing IT consulting firm lead by Kazi Mamun, Cansoft Technologies. Combining his unique specialization in finance with his keen interest in entrepreneurship he helps guides the company strategically, financially and managerially as the company continues to grow and expand globally.

Outside of Darryl Yasinowski's professional career he loves travelling, being in the outdoors, sports and fitness and spending time with his family.

Media Contact:

Kazi Mamun

Cansoft Technologies

https://kazimamun.ca/

Phone: 778-251-6525

Email: kazi@cansoft.com\

SOURCE: Cansoft Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605775/Darryl-Yasinowski-Joined-Cnasoft-to-Lead-The-Finance-Team-as-CFO