ROOF MAXX Saves Consumers Millions of Dollars - And the Environment 100 Million Pounds of Asphalt Debris

40 Million Square Feet Treated with ROOF MAXX Patent-Pending Technology Translates to Money-Savings for Consumers and Protection for the Environment from Old Shingles Landfill Waste

WESTERVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / ROOF MAXX (www.roofmaxx.com), the country's breakthrough roofing rejuvenation solution, has reached a company milestone: 40 million square feet sold with the company's breakthrough plant-based technology saving customers millions of dollars - and 100 million pounds of asphalt debris saved from being dumped in landfills.

"The nearly 300 ROOF MAXX dealers across the country are busy each and every day helping homeowners maintain their roofs without having to replace them. Since the launch of our company only three short years ago, ROOF MAXX has changed the landscape in roof rejuvenation with our patent-pending plant-based bio-oil that adds years of life to roofs - and subtracts thousands of dollars in unnecessary roof replacement costs for homeowners," said Mike Feazel, ROOF MAXX co-founder and CEO.

Roof Maxx estimates they can save about 90% of roof replacements, adding up to 15 years additional years of service life - a dramatic figure that underscores the tremendous benefits and value ROOF MAXX brings to consumers and environment alike.

Costs for shingle manufacturers has skyrocketed due to changes in oil refining that effectively reduce the amount of available asphalt. The result is less of the natural oils that afford shingles the ability to withstand the elements over time. ROOF FMAXX has perfected an industry breakthrough technology that treats asphalt roofs with a 100% safe, plant-based bio-oil that instantly rejuvenates and restores the flexibility and strength of shingles - adding five years to the life of a roof with each and every application.

With roof replacements costing upwards of tens of thousands of dollars - and the debris tonnage associated with the removal and discarding of old shingles costing the environment - ROOF MAXX has emerged as the proven answer to keeping roofs protected, and costs in line with budgets while protecting the environment.

