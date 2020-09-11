Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2020) -Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is issuing a press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading activity of its common shares. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

For further information, please contact:

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors.blocplay@gmail.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

