International Montoro Resources Inc.: Int. Montoro Resources Welcomes Mark Luchinski to the Board of Directors & Grant Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), ("Montoro" or the "Company"). Montoro Resources welcomes Mark Luchinski to the Board of Directors following the resignation of Roger Agyagos.

Mr. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer/ director of many TSX Venture listed issuers, starting his career with the Richard Hughes Group. He is well versed in corporate governance -compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Roger Agyagos, who has served on the Board of Directors since June 1998 and thank him for years of contribution to the board. We wish him good health and luck in his future endeavors.

Options Granting:

The Company also announces it has granted 1,800,000 options to Directors/Officers & Consultants at an exercise price of $0.10. The options are exercisable for three years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock options plan, applicable regulatory policy, and subject to regulatory acceptance.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Atikokan, Ontario (Blackfly - Au prospect)

Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani,

President/CEO

