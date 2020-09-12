Anzeige
Samstag, 12.09.2020
WKN: A2DVKB ISIN: CA46004W2076 Ticker-Symbol: O4T1 
Frankfurt
11.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,045 Euro
+0,004
+8,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.09.2020
International Montoro Resources Inc.: Int. Montoro Resources Welcomes Mark Luchinski to the Board of Directors & Grant Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), ("Montoro" or the "Company"). Montoro Resources welcomes Mark Luchinski to the Board of Directors following the resignation of Roger Agyagos.

Mr. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer/ director of many TSX Venture listed issuers, starting his career with the Richard Hughes Group. He is well versed in corporate governance -compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Roger Agyagos, who has served on the Board of Directors since June 1998 and thank him for years of contribution to the board. We wish him good health and luck in his future endeavors.

Options Granting:

The Company also announces it has granted 1,800,000 options to Directors/Officers & Consultants at an exercise price of $0.10. The options are exercisable for three years. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock options plan, applicable regulatory policy, and subject to regulatory acceptance.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Atikokan, Ontario (Blackfly - Au prospect)
  • Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani,
President/CEO

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

#600 -625 Howe Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T6
Ph.#604-683-6648; Fax #604-683-1350

Website: www.MontoroResources.com
E-Mail: gmusil@montororesources.com

SOURCE: International Montoro Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605838/Int-Montoro-Resources-Welcomes-Mark-Luchinski-to-the-Board-of-Directors-Grant-Options

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
