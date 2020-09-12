Bridging the Gap Between Businesses and Leads Through Callback Tracker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2020 / With a vision to increase conversion rates, secure customer retention, and simplify the ways for businesses to connect with potential clients, a team of professionals in Chicago who are seasoned in developing websites and online marketing services established a groundbreaking tool called Callback Tracker.

The software was conceptualized and built to address a recurring problem encountered by its founders and creators in their years of developing websites and providing marketing services online. The team of professionals saw that most tools designed for lead generation purposes possessed only a single method of communication, which made these tools ineffective and inefficient in many ways. With that in mind, the creators of Callback Tracker were determined to build a tool that will significantly improve the marketing communication systems of businesses and, ultimately, increase the conversation rates of their leads.

Callback Tracker is a software designed to bridge the gap between businesses and sales leads by providing both businesses and potential clients with a much easier engagement experience. It was crafted to bring customers and businesses closer to one another through bulk SMS, mass email, live chat software, or voice chat.

The software's communication suite allows businesses to automate their marketing communications in a single system. This serves as a gateway for the business toward conversion rate optimization through several features, including a call-to-action button, call tracking and a virtual phone number.

One of the most useful features of the software is its callback widget, which secures a way to collect website leads and increase lead-to-sales conversion rates up to 75%. Other exciting features include its compatibility with any ecommerce stores and its reduction of cart abandonment by providing customers with an option to engage with sales support in a matter of seconds. It even provides a virtual phone system that ensures flexibility and mobility, which are not available in traditional on-site phone systems.

Today, Callback Tracker plays an integral role in the marketing endeavors of businesses. Companies utilize the software to improve landing pages, increase traffic for WordPress websites, boost sales funnels, and increase conversion rates. Business CEOs and marketing directors have recognized the software as a great addition to their business operation and even highlighted their effortless user experience, flexibility, fast installation, and practical features.

Indeed, this powerful software has helped many businesses in their initiatives in lead generation. It has opened many ways for companies to reach their clients and increase their brand awareness in the process. Still, the creators of Callback Tracker continue to improve its features and services until today.

By the end of 2020, the company behind the software hopes to transform Callback Tracker into a worldwide brand by expanding its reach to 30 more countries on top of the United States and Canada. In that way, more businesses will have the opportunity to connect with more customers from different parts of the world.

To know more about Callback Tracker and its features, please visit their official website. Check out their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to get updates. Connect with them through their multi-channel widget on their website.

Contact:

Company: Callback Tracker

Email: info@callbacktracker.com

Phone number: 877-265-4440

Website: https://callbacktracker.com/

SOURCE: Callback Tracker

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605841/Bridging-the-Gap-Between-Businesses-and-Leads-Through-Callback-Tracker