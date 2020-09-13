ATX has no hurry, stays around 2200. News came from Strabag, Mayr-Melnhof, Vienna Insurance Group, Valneva (2), Lenzing, CA Immo, OMV, Bawag, Andritz and Vienna Airport. Top Stock was Palfinger with nearly 9 per cent up. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,69% to 2.232,62 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,94%. Up to now there were 78 days with a positive and 100 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,87% away, from the low 36,9%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,47%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,61%. These are the best-performers this week: Palfinger 8,96% in front of CA Immo 4,85% and Polytec 4,25%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -5,2% in front of SBO -4,71% and Zumtobel -4,02%. Further highlights this ...

