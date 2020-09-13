Strabag: Strabag Rail a.s., a subsidiary of publicly listed construction group Strabag SE, has been awarded a contract in the Czech Republic to modernise an approximately 9.6 km long section of track with six level crossings from Detmarovice to Petrovice u Karviné on the state border with Poland. Strabag is carrying out the Euro 106 mn contract in a consortium with Czech construction company OHL ŽS a.s. The consortium is being led by Strabag with a share of 66.5 %. Works have already started and will last 29 months. The client is the Czech railway infrastructure authority (Správa železnic s.o.). The infrastructure project is being co-financed by the EU under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).Strabag: weekly performance: -2.64% Mayr-Melnhof: A comprehensive examination ...

