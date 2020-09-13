Valneva: Valneva SE, a French/Austrian specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of diseases with major unmet needs, announced the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for its differentiated, single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553. The sponsor of the first chikungunya vaccine Biologics License Application (BLA) to be approved in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV). The study, called VLA1553-301, is a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center study in approximately 4,000 healthy adults aged 18 or above, conducted in the U.S. Participants will be randomized into two study groups to receive either vaccine or placebo. The primary endpoint will be to demonstrate safety and immunogenicity 28 days after a single-shot ...

