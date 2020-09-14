Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has just announced a structured 140MWp supply contract with UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia Limited (UPC-AC Energy SA).

The multi-party deal, accommodating various stakeholder requirements, consists of Risen's proven Mono PERC modules being provided over the turn of this year and into early 2021.

UPC-AC Energy SA is a joint venture company between UPC Renewables and AC Energy, and together they form a potential candidate under a "watch this space" tag. With over 1GW of solar projects in its pipeline across Asia Pacific, this JV entity is making its mark on the solar landscape of the region.

Mr. Pranab Kumar Sarmah, CEO of UPC-AC Energy SA explains more, "Our JV sets out to finesse the best possible outcomes for all of the stakeholders involved in our projects; from each department in our two respective companies, technical, commercial and legal, to the corresponding departments within our chosen EPC provider and then shaped into contract with our suppliers. I'm delighted to report that Risen has listened intently to our various and indeed variable requirements and responded in kind to give us a workable, profitable and tailored solution that fulfils our complex requirements."

"An intense journey to realisation." confirmed Mr Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, CSMO of Risen. "Our aim is always to be more than just a provider of first-class products. We fully understand the background complexities of arranging a truly cost-effective solar PV installation, wherein the interests of all parties are represented and protected, and we are delighted to have been able to, once again, demonstrate our core ability to balance each need within this contract. We look forwards to participating in the further expansion of UPC-AC Energy SA in the future, with further bespoke contracts aimed at delivering more tangible bottom line results."

Eking out the last fragment of additional value from any agreement can prove problematic whenever multiple participants each have their own criteria to satisfy, but in today's highly competitive solar environment, all gains count towards ensuring continual success, and is paramount for those parties determined to accelerate their growth from a mutually beneficial financial position. With each party pulling together in the same direction, the ensuing synergy delivers success "in spades", to the extent that the aforementioned "watch this space" will undoubtedly be filled with further stellar news.

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalise on the rising value of green energy.

About UPC-AC Energy Solar

UPC-AC Energy Solar is a 50-50 joint venture company between AC Energy (through AC Renewables International Pte. Ltd.), and UPC Renewables (through UPC Solar Asia Pacific Limited) for the development, construction and operation of solar projects in the Asia- Pacific region.