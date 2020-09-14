Nymi Launches Workplace Wearable for Health, Safety, and Security of Connected Workers

New Smart Wristband Provides Active Workers an Alert System for COVID-19 Social Distancing and Contact Tracing, Effortless Digital Signatures, and Physical Danger Warnings

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymi, Inc., today announced availability of its Version 3.0 workplace wearable wristband, which now enables multiple industries to incorporate Nymi's password-less technology with applications that ensure the health, safety, and security of connected workers. The Nymi Band ensures zero-trust security principles and access control using fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics enabling a range of use cases that includes COVID-19 social distancing and contact tracing among others.

According to IDC, digital transformation (DX) spending will approach $1.3 trillion in 2020, with digitally-enhanced workers becoming more effective and functional by at least 35% next year . Workplace wearables for connected workers have become a vital component of DX strategies and are projected to exceed $60 billion globally by 2022 ( Deloitte ). The Nymi Band addresses the challenges of digitally led initiatives that, coupled with unprecedented obstacles from the COVID-19 pandemic, require a unique approach to employee health, safety, and security.

"Many organizations operate in extremely complex and regulated environments that make digital transformation, security and now, with COVID-19, health and safety for every worker a challenge," said Chris Sullivan, CEO of Nymi. "With Nymi, you get a safer, more productive and more secure way to come back to work."

The Nymi Band secures an individual's identity by using their unique fingerprint and heart rhythm to bind the user to the band. It uses On-Body Detection (OBD) and presence to ensure that the band is always on the intended user and the user is actually there. Finally, it uses cryptography to mathematically prove the user's identity to the network. Because the biometrics never leave the band, this provides the highest level of both security and privacy available.

The Nymi band is a true workplace wearable. Unlike smartphones or consumer wearables, it has a very long battery life, cannot be breached from the Internet, and is cleanable to standards that make it useful in secure environments, clean rooms and in operational environments where it simply must work flawlessly for long periods of time.

The Nymi Band and its associated software is designed for workplace use by technicians, engineers, and active workers in sectors such as pharmaceutical and device manufacturing, medical equipment, chemicals, building management, and industrial manufacturing. Nymi's workplace wearable works underneath uniforms or personal protective equipment (PPE). Connected workers get access to buildings, computers or factory equipment with a hands-free, proximity-based tap or gesture. Moreover, connected workers such as pharmaceutical technicians and researchers can now efficiently and seamlessly sign hundreds of digital documents per day without the need to re-authenticate themselves prior to completing each task.

For social distancing and contact tracing, the Nymi Band's location sensing function determines the proximity to other Nymi Bands and alerts each user of distancing events. For contact tracing, Nymi services can store contact logs for authorized personnel to both understand and stem the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

Among the Fortune 100 companies Nymi works with, a senior director at a supply chain manufacturing customer said: "Nymi has been a key transformation tool that we've been able to utilize in our manufacturing space to drive efficiency, accuracy, and security in our Industry 4.0 efforts. The bands are accurate, reliable, easy to use, and have a great look and feel for our employees. The direction the company is taking with the technology and partnerships is encouraging and we are excited about the countless possibilities this presents to us."

"The Nymi Band understands if employees have encountered a COVID-19 positive co-worker, the proximity between an employee and dangerous industrial equipment or the location of employees during a crisis," said David Rai, COO of Nymi. "Our technology is designed to add new uses cases as our customers continue their DX evolution."

To see the Nymi Band in action, take a look at our latest video .

About Nymi Inc.

Nymi is a Toronto-based technology company that is enabling true digital transformation while protecting the health, safety, and security of connected workers. Nymi's workplace wearable, the Nymi Band, provides organizations with a platform to achieve zero-trust security principles and biometrics authorization with the additional ability to solve a variety of challenges that impact productivity, compliance, health/safety and culture. Today, Nymi serves 9 of the 10 top pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance securely and efficiently. For more information, please visit nymi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252920/Nymi_Logo.jpg