Ecolog opens its COVID-19 Test Center at Brussels Airport.

- Ecolog's Rapid Screening & Diagnostics facility at Brussels Airport will open as of today and is aimed at enhancing travelers comfort and public safety.

- Ecolog in collaboration with Eurofins Labo Van Poucke provides travelers and citizens with the opportunity to conveniently conduct a real-time PCR test at Brussels Airport.

- The digital interface enhances customer experience and efficiency of the entire testing process by integrating registration and analytics into one digital platform.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog Deutschland, part of the Ecolog International Group, a leading global provider of integrated services, rapid response and mobile infrastructure, technology, environmental solutions, logistics, screening and diagnostics, and Eurofins Labo Van Poucke have opened a COVID-19 Test Center at Brussels Airport. The testing station provides travelers with the ease of access to perform a COVID-19 PCR test directly at the airport and to receive the results digitally within a short time frame.

The concept of COVID-19 tests at airports to minimize quarantine periods and to reduce the potential risk of further spread is being supported by an increasing number of countries worldwide. Ecolog's mobile testing facilities at various airports across Europe are aimed at supporting governments, airports and airlines, in their efforts to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic successfully and safely through detecting positive cases and breaking the infection cycle.

As of today, passengers arriving from red zones who have completed a Passenger Location Form and received a 16-digit SMS code can perform a PCR test free of charge at the test facility, as the payment is directly settled by RIZIV/INAMI. By end of the month, testing services will be extended to all passengers and citizens and with the utilization of a mobile laboratory on site, one will have the opportunity to register for a standard PCR test and receive results within the same day or a rapid PCR test, delivering a test result within three hours.

Commenting on the inauguration of Ecolog's COVID-19 testing facility, Christoph Schäfer, Vice President of Business Development, Ecolog Deutschland GmbH said, "We are pleased to be able to offer advanced and integrated testing services at Brussels Airport. We are committed to provide people with ease of access and a seamless experience at our testing facility here."

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company added, "We took the initiative to put up a test center at the airport to further strengthen our sanitary measures against the spread of COVID-19 and thus contribute to protecting public health. The test results will be rapidly communicated to the passengers. Testing is an essential element to allow the aviation industry, and the economy in general, to gradually get out of the current crisis without compromising the health and safety of the public."

For further information or to register for a test, please visit: https://brusselsairport.ecocare.center/

