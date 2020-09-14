DJ Aperam announces change in the organization of the Leadership Team

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam announces change in the organization of the Leadership Team 14-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, 14 September 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces a change in the organization of the Leadership Team, effective from September 14th. Ines Kolmsee, current CEO of the segment Services & Solutions has decided to leave the Company to pursue other career opportunities. Nicolas Changeur is nominated as CEO of the segment Services & Solutions. Nicolas Changeur is a member of the Leadership Team, and Chief Marketing Officer for the Group since November 2014. Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "I would like to thank Ines for her valuable contribution to Aperam, in particular during this very challenging period, and wish her all the best in her next professional endeavours." About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.48 tons of CO2e[1] per ton of slabs, making it the world's lowest CO2 footprint stainless steel producer. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2) Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1130729 14-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

