Aegon announces that Jack McGarry will be nominated for appointment to its Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Jack McGarry (1958) has extensive experience in the US insurance industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Unum Group, an NYSE-listed provider of workplace financial protection benefits. The proposal to appoint Jack McGarry has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), and will be submitted for approval by Aegon's shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Until then, he will attend the Supervisory Board meetings as an observer.

"We would like to welcome Jack to Aegon and look forward to working with him on the Supervisory Board. He has held various leadership roles in risk management, in finance and as CEO of Unum's business in the United Kingdom. This underscores his in-depth knowledge of the insurance industry and provides him with an integral perspective on managing an insurance company", said William Connelly, chairman of Aegon's Supervisory Board.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 175 years to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

