Montag, 14.09.2020
WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 Ticker-Symbol: 1YG 
Frankfurt
14.09.20
08:04 Uhr
0,936 Euro
+0,029
+3,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2020 | 08:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Publication of Abstract for the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Press Release

14 September 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Publication of Abstract for the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Immunicum ABin October of last year. Immunicum will publish a press release and the poster, including additional results not included in the abstract, on its website on Thursday, September 17th at 9:00 am CEST.

Abstracts for the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 were published today on the ESMO conference website: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-virtual-congress-2020/abstracts

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Intratumoral injection of allogeneic pro-inflammatory dendritic cells (ilixadencel) in combination with anti-CTLA-4 treatment induce
complete tumor responses and anti-tumor immune memory in a mouse tumor model
Abstract #:Abstract 3081
Session Title:Developmental Therapeutics
Poster Publication:September 17, 2020, 9:00 am CEST / 3:00 am EDT
Presenter:Alex Karlsson-Parra, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum

About ilixadencel
Ilixadencel is an off-the-shelf cell-based cancer immunotherapy developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Injection of these cells in the patient's tumor generates an inflammatory response which in turns leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient's cytotoxic T cells. To-date ilixadencel has been tested in a range of clinical trials in various solid tumor indications including metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (mRCC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and in combination with several standard-of-care cancer therapies such as the tyrosine kinase inhibitors Sutent (sunitinib) and Stivarga (regorafenib), and the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Ilixadencel has consistently maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile and demonstrated initial signs of efficacy as seen in the randomized Phase II MERECA trial. Ilixadencel is currently moving towards late-stage clinical development.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Karlsson-Parra, CSO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Sijme Zeilemaker, COO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

Attachment

  • 20200914_Immunicum_ESMO Abstract_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee158b07-4e77-4495-b42e-fd8d824192a7)
