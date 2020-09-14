Oxurion NV to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Oxurion NV to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co

Leuven, Belgium , 14 September 2020 - 8.00 A.M. CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Bxls: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for diabetic macular edema (DME), announces today that the Company's CEO, Dr.Patrik De Haes, will be presenting at HC Wainwright & Co's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will cover Oxurion's emerging DME franchise designed to improve the treatment outcomes of all DME patients. The Company's franchise is based around THR-149 and THR-687, two novel drug candidates with different, non-VGEF modes of action. DME is a significant global healthcare problem and the major cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

During the virtual conference, which will take place September 14-16, 2020, Oxurion will also be participating in one-on-one sessions.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation, standard of care therapies to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021.

THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.