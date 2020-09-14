CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.09.2020;Das Instrument AZZ1 SE0005568136 ADDTECH AB B SK-,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2020

The instrument AZZ1 SE0005568136 ADDTECH AB B SK-,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2020

ADDTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de