Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Investieren Sie mit Brad Cook in über 2 Mio. bestätigte Goldunzen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 840221 ISIN: DE0008402215 Ticker-Symbol: HNR1 
Xetra
11.09.20
17:35 Uhr
143,20 Euro
-0,60
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HANNOVER RUECK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANNOVER RUECK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,10144,8008:57
144,00144,9008:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HANNOVER RUECK
HANNOVER RUECK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANNOVER RUECK SE143,20-0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.