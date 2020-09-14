Inaugural rating of 66/100*

#1 in Corporate Governance in the banking, insurance, and asset management sector

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, has received a 66/100* inaugural rating from Vigeo Eiris, as well as the best score of 71/100 for its Corporate Governance. These scores, assigned by one of the world's leading ESG rating agencies, place Tikehau Capital among the best European companies in its field and highlight the firm's prioritisation of ESG criteria in its investments and operations.

Tikehau Capital has been rated for the first time by Vigeo Eiris, global provider of ESG solutions. Six domains have been analysed based on international standards: Environment, Community Involvement, Business Behaviour, Human Rights, Corporate Governance and Human Resources. Tikehau Capital obtained the overall score* of 66/100, as well as the best score of 71/100 rewarding its practices in Corporate Governance, placing the firm among the best companies in its field in Europe.

Moreover, Tikehau Capital was awarded an A+ overall score by the UN PRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible investment). For the second year in a row, Tikehau Capital received an A+ score in the Strategy and Governance module covering the firm's overall responsible investing and ESG approach. Tikehau Capital's private debt activity was awarded for the first time an A+ score in the Fixed Income module.

In May 2020, Tikehau Capital was ranked #2 by Sustainalytics, out of a universe of 246 global asset managers and custodians.

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital said: "Since our founding in 2004, sustainable projects have been crucial to the long-term growth and profitability of our firm. ESG criteria have been fully integrated in all fundamental analyses conducted by our investment teams. We are proud to be recognised by Vigeo Eiris for our ESG due diligence across our investment processes and operations."

Laure Villepelet, head of ESG/CSR at Tikehau Capital, added: "ESG and impact frameworks not only impact or investment decisions and portfolio construction, but everything that we do as a firm. This rating encourages all of us to continue our efforts to achieve more sustainable and equitable growth".

Tikehau Capital has recently released its first stand-alone Sustainability Report, available here.

*Overall score: Performance score on all environmental, social and governance issues, from 0 to 100

