

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY), on Monday, said it agreed to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe. GuideVision is an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.



The acquisition, which is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, is believed to augment Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and further strengthen nearshore delivery presence in Europe.



Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, 'GuideVision's addition is another significant step towards strengthening our Infosys Cobalt offerings portfolio, bringing the combination of services, solutions and platforms, that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Our recently announced Infosys Cobalt portfolio has a large repository of ServiceNow Industry Cloud solutions like ESM Café, and this will now be bolstered by GuideVision's SnowMirror suite of Industry templates.'



