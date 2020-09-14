Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Asset Management and Rent Collection Update
London, September 14
For release 14 September 2020
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")
ASSET MANAGEMENT AND RENT COLLECTION UPDATE
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, provides an update on recent asset management activity across its portfolio. This follows the Company's recent announcement regarding the commencement of a share buyback programme.
13 new lettings, renewals and reviews have completed across the portfolio since 30 June 2020. This positive activity increased contracted rental income by £210,000 per annum compared with the position at 30 June 2020 and totals £800,000 of rent. The activity included the following:
Leeds, Coverdale House (Office)
- New lease completed for a three year term to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for a 17,578 sq ft family court at £15.00 per sq ft equating to £281,670 per annum. The rental level achieved is in-line with the independent estimated rental value ('ERV') and represents a 6% increase to the previous passing rent of £265,000 per annum.
Multi-let industrials
- Nine new lettings, renewals and rent reviews have completed at the Company's multi-let industrial estates in Milton Keynes, Leeds and Norwich. This activity equates to a total annualised rent of £360,000 and generated additional contracted rental income of £180,000 per annum compared with the position at 30 June 2020. Key activity included:
- Milton Keynes, Stacey Bushes Industrial Estate - New ten year lease to Goodman Precision Engineering Limited, a racing engineering company, for two units totalling 10,861 sq ft at £7.50 per sq ft equating to £81,500 per annum. This is 15% ahead of ERV and the previous passing rent. The tenant will receive seven months rent free and there is a break option in year five.
- Milton Keynes, Stacey Bushes Industrial Estate - Lease renewal with The Saab Centre for a new ten year lease at a rent of £32,300 per annum, or £8.50 per sq ft, compared with previous rent of £17,715 per annum. This represented an 82% increase in rent and is 22% ahead of ERV.
Rent collection
- The rent collected that was payable in June 2020 for the period ending 30 September 2020 currently totals 82% of contracted rents. The breakdown between sectors for rent collection is 95% of Office collected, 92% of Industrial collected, 53% of Retail and Leisure collected, and 100% of Other collected. The Company remains in active dialogue with its tenants for all rents due to be paid.
Balance sheet and buy-back
- As at 30 June 2020, the Company had cash of £85.4 million resulting in a loan to value ratio, net of cash, of approximately 24%.
- On 8 September the Company announced a share buy-back programme. The Board believes that investment in the SREIT's shares at the prevailing price and discount to net asset value offers attractive value for its shareholders. Alongside share buy-backs the focus continues to be on identifying attractive new acquisitions and delivering net income growth through new lettings and asset management.
Material valuation uncertainty clause
- The Company has been informed by the independent valuers that the industry-wide material valuation uncertainty clause is to be removed for the next valuation on 30 September 2020.
