ZEDRA, the fast growing global specialist in Corporate, Fund and Active Wealth Solutions has announced the acquisition of Fitzgerald Law (F&L), London's leading firm of global expansion advisers. In addition to offering a wide range of specialised expansion advice to companies setting up in the UK, F&L provides a full suite of award-winning tax, HR and financial compliance services that supports those companies as they grow. At the same time as this transaction, ZEDRA will acquire the Global Expansion Advisory Network operating in over 70 countries, of which F&L is a founding firm. F&L's continued membership of the GEA Network means that companies expanding into countries other than the UK can receive the same unparalleled support.

This acquisition marks a step change for ZEDRA's corporate services offering and will substantially enlarge the Group's reach to fast-growing US technology companies. F&L has a particular focus on helping US companies wishing to establish and grow a UK presence, and more broadly advises companies from all over the world on expanding their footprint in other territories globally. F&L has a strong track record in multi-territory HR consulting, international tax compliance, corporate compliance and accounting services.

The acquisition will bolster ZEDRA's presence in the all-important London market with F&L's London team of over 70 helping to double ZEDRA's workforce in the UK. ZEDRA also welcomes a team of 14 in Romania who provide vital support to the outsourcing services function. The F&L San Francisco office will continue to play a key role in business development and supporting clients on the US West Coast.

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the employees and clients of Fitzgerald Law to ZEDRA and to extend our corporate services reach to the US West Coast where F&L has an enviable and growing reputation. Adding their knowledge and expertise to our Group will significantly extend the support we can offer to our international corporate clients and help them optimise their global expansion strategies."

Gabriel Parrish, Senior Partner at F&L added, "Joining ZEDRA at this time with its global footprint of offices and international client base is a natural fit for F&L, and a logical step forward in our growth plans. Our clients will now have access to an additional range of services to support their business ambitions."

Fitzgerald Law will ultimately rebrand to ZEDRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005050/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

https://www.zedra.com/boilerplate/

Guy Stephenson

Nacelle

Tel: +44 20 8333 9125

Fitzgerald Law

Kirstie Leadley

+44 (0)7988 719736

kleadley@fitzandlaw.com