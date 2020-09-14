AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Filip Vandeputte to lead its AXIS Specialty Europe aviation business in continental Europe. In this role, Mr. Vandeputte will serve as Branch Manager and Brussels Office Lead for Aviabel, as well as Branch Manager and Amsterdam Office Lead for Aviabel's Dutch brand "NLP" ("Nederlandse Luchtvaartpool"). Aviabel is the European specialty aviation insurer and reinsurer owned by AXIS.

Both Branch Manager appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Vandeputte reports to Terry Wood, Global Head of Aviation at AXIS.

Commenting on the hiring Mr. Wood said: "We are delighted to see Filip return to the aviation underwriting arena. Hiring an experienced aviation business leader of Filip's caliber will help us extend our influence and lead market capability as we focus on building the optimal European specialty aviation insurance business. We look forward to Filip's leadership, knowledge and experience to help us maximize the opportunities that we have identified in the market."

Mr. Vandeputte has more than 30 years' insurance industry experience. Prior to joining AXIS, he was executive director of Nuytten Verzekeringen, a boutique brokerage in Belgium. Mr. Vandeputte began his career as a non-life claims handler at Royale Belge, before joining Aviabel as an underwriter in 1989. At Aviabel, he held a series of senior management roles, eventually assuming responsibility for the underwriting operation, taking on the role of chief underwriting officer before departing in 2016.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

