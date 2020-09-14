Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor

BELFAST, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Whiskey brand, Hinch, which launched its plans for a £15m distillery and visitor experience in Belfast last November, has ramped up its global exporting activity through a new partnership with US distributor, Chopin Imports.

The business collaboration will see Hinch launched to the American market, which accounts for 40% of Irish whiskey sales globally, in September 2020. It will also create an avenue through which the company can launch its Celtic-inspired Ninth Wave Gin brand in what is the world's second biggest gin market.

Hinch Distillery triumphs at internationally acclaimed 'Triple Blind Tasting'

Hinch Distillery has walked away with a globally recognised Trophy at the China Wine and Spirit Awards. The company's Ninth Wave Irish gin was awarded Double Gold and 'Gin of the Year', marking the distillery's first ever Trophy win.

It also received three other CWSA awards for its distinctive Irish whiskey range: Double Gold for its Hinch 10 Year Old Sherry Finish Irish whiskey, Gold for its Hinch 5 Year Old Double Wood and Silver for its Hinch Peated Single Malt.

These awards follow more than a dozen other wins for Hinch Distillery in 2020 including Gold Medals for Ninth Wave Gin at the World Gin Awards, Australian International Sprits Competition, Canadian Alberta Beverage Awards and multiple wins for whiskey and gin at the ISC and IWSC, London.

Hinch Distillery Chairman, Dr Terry Cross OBE, said: "Taking our first ever trophy at CWSA 2020 makes the team very proud and is a highlight for us during what has been a very surreal year for business. The awards demonstrate that our hard work and technical knowledge is recognised at the highest level".

Hinch Distillery expands into Key Taiwan market

Hinch Distillery has made significant strides into the growing Irish whiskey market in Taiwan with the appointment of distributor, Brandwerk, who are a dynamic new player in the premium spirits category.

In 12 months, the world-wide response to Hinch Whiskey and Ninth Wave Gin has been phenomenal with distributors also added in a further 20 countries.

Dr Terry Cross OBE

Terry has a lifetime of international business experience and in 2009 was made an Honourable Citizen of Qian'an Municipal Government, China, in recognition of his contribution to the packaging industry. In 2008, Terry also helped the British Red Cross to raise $100,000 assisting those affected in the Sichuan Earthquake.

