American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Investors Need to Know About a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) Plan

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / What do investors need to know about a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan? According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, there is more than any one particular fact. A Solo 401(k) plan is a tool for entrepreneurs and solopreneurs and the self-employed to put aside a lot of money for retirement, particularly with its high contribution limits. But as American IRA recently pointed out, there are individual quirks to this plan worth learning before investors get started.

The Self-Directed Solo 401(k) is especially good for investors who want to put away a lot of money, according to the post. This is because the 401(k) has high contribution limits-much higher than the Traditional or Roth IRA. And because the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) uses before-tax money in the form of deductible contributions, it can save a lot of money for people who want to create an aggressive savings plan.

Asheville, NC The post also noted that the account is for "solopreneurs." In other words, there may be some limits when it comes to expanding the amount of people that a self-employed individual has in their company. There are other account types that make sense for an expanding or growing company, such as a SIMPLE IRA.

American IRA included several points in its summation on the Self-Directed IRA, noting that maintenance for a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan is easy when working through a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that handles many of the particulars involving paperwork. Having a Self-Directed IRA custodian is an integral part of the process, argues American IRA. And with the nontraditional retirement assets available with a Self-Directed Solo 401(k), investors who handle things this way would have more potential options for creating a diversified portfolio.

