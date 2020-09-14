DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2020 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 11/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2710 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1949171 CODE: PR1J ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 84022 EQS News ID: 1130853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 14, 2020 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)