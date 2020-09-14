Industrivärden, AB: Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2021

February 9: Year-end report 2020

February 25: Annual Report 2020

April 9: Interim report January-March

April 21: 2021 Annual General Meeting

July 6: Interim report January-June

October 11: Interim report January-September

Stockholm, September 14, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

