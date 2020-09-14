Industrivärden, AB: Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2021

February 9: Year-end report 2020
February 25: Annual Report 2020
April 9: Interim report January-March
April 21: 2021 Annual General Meeting
July 6: Interim report January-June
October 11: Interim report January-September
Stockholm, September 14, 2020
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2020.
Attachment
- 200914_Rapportering_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e039adeb-47fc-46f8-a7b2-da081c59cbdc)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de