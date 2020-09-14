Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Size Worth $3.5 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 28.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms aimed at reducing the overall cost associated with drug discovery and to enhance results is expected to propel the demand for these platforms in the pharma market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The drug optimization and repurposing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.4% in 2019

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment was valued at USD 125.0 million in 2019

By therapeutic area, the infectious disease segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027

In Asia Pacific , the AI in drug discovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.1% from 2020 to 2027

North America and Europe together accounted for 78.6% share of the market revenue in 2019.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-drug-discovery-market

Based on the application, the drug optimization and repurposing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. AI platforms help in identifying alternative applications for existing medicines. This can help pharma companies diversify their portfolio of offerings and assist in producing alternative therapies through minor alterations in the pharmaceutical product. Furthermore, AI platforms also enable researchers to identify the toxic effects of the medicine on the body and thus reduce the chances of adverse effects.

In 2019, oncology application accounted for the largest share whereas, the infectious disease application segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence already plays a vital role in the early detection of cancer. Furthermore, as treatments for cancer may vary for each patient, personalized medicine has proven to be an effective alternative.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.4% in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and the presence of a large number of market players. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of new technology in India and China for new drug development and a focus towards boosting pharmaceutical capacities within the countries is expected to drive the market in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market based on application, therapeutic area, and region:

AI In Drug Discovery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Drug optimization and repurposing



Preclinical testing



Others

AI In Drug Discovery Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oncology



Neurodegenerative Diseases



Cardiovascular Disease



Metabolic Diseases



Infectious Disease



Others

AI In Drug Discovery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market

IBM Watson

Exscientia

GNS Healthcare

Alphabet (DeepMind)

Benevolent AI

BioSymetrics

Euretos

Berg Health

Atomwise

Insitro

Cyclica

Find more research reports on Healthcare IT Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cognitive Assessment & Training In Healthcare Market - Global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027 owing to the growing cases of cognitive impairment, awareness regarding the brain fitness and geriatric population.

Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market - Global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market is expected to demonstrate healthy growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027 owing to the growing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements by market players.

Urgent Care Apps Market - Global urgent care apps market size was valued at USD 588.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg