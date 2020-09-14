TOKYO, Sept 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has launched an inbound 5G roaming service to allow foreign operators and their customers visiting Japan to roam on DOCOMO's 5G network, effectively immediately, initially for customers of AT&T Mobility, DOCOMO's partner mobile operator in the United States.DOCOMO is the first mobile operator in Japan to offer an inbound 5G roaming service.Going forward, DOCOMO plans to expand its inbound 5G roaming service with mobile operators around the globe.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 79 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.