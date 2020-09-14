OBI Pharma Announces OBI-999 Presentation at 2020 World ADC Digital Meeting

Presentation to highlight the scientific characteristics of the novel first-in-class anti Globo H antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), OBI-999

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in Glycosphingolipid Immuno-Oncology therapeutics targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H and SSEA-4) and chemotherapeutics targeting AKR1C3, today announced a scientific presentation will be held for OBI-999 (anti-Globo H targeted ADC) at the World ADC Digital Scientific meeting on Sept 16, 2020.

The scientific presentation titled, "A Novel Globo H-targeting Antibody-drug Conjugate: OBI 999" with a follow-up live discussion and question session will be led by Ming-Tain Lai, PhD. Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma. The presentation will highlight the results from pre-clinical studies of OBI Pharma's first-in-class anti-Globo H antibody drug conjugate (OBI-999), including animal efficacy and safety data, supporting the ongoing Phase 1/2 human study ongoing at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX (USA).

"OBI Pharma is proud to present at the prestigious 2020 World ADC Digital conference for OBI-999, our novel anti-Globo H first-in-class ADC cancer therapeutic. We look forward to providing future updates of our ongoing clinical studies, which could provide an important cancer ADC therapeutic option to patients suffering from cancer worldwide," stated Ming-Tain Lai, PhD.

Title: A Novel Globo H-targeting Antibody-drug Conjugate: OBI-999

Presenter: Ming-Tain Lai, PhD. Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma, Inc. Taipei, Taiwan.

Presentation Date and Time:Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Discussion & Question Session: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The above presentation will be made available online at www.obipharma.com.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI-833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102

kpoulos@obipharmausa.com