- BARCLAYS CUTS ASHMORE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 465 (480) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS WOOD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 290 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 1525 (1600) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES BP TO 'OUTPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 350 (400) PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS ASHMORE GROUP TARGET TO 414 (437) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RBC RAISES AB FOODS PRICE TARGET TO 2350 (2300) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES ABCAM PRICE TARGET TO 1500 (1350) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES DIXONS CARPHONE PRICE TARGET TO 75 (65) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - RBC RAISES JD SPORTS FASHION TARGET TO 735 (625) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - UBS RAISES SAGE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 610 (555) PENCE - 'SELL'



